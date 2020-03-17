NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.81.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.