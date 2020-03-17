BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

VST opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

