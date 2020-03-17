Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $126,508,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

