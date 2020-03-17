Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,851 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 171,180 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,705 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 406,305 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA boosted their price objective on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

