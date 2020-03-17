AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

