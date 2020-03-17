Advisor Group Inc. Sells 169,995 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

Shares of BAPR opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

