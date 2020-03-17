Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,031 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 485.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 240,740 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.