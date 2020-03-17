BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139,545 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.