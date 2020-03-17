BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 962 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 262.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 16.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

BorgWarner stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

