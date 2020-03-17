Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $146.97 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.