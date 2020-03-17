Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth about $174,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

