Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Director Cheryl A. Larabee Acquires 8,500 Shares

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Director Cheryl A. Larabee acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $24,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. Zagg Inc has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

