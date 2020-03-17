AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 5,088 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $26,101.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMREP stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get AMREP alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.82% of AMREP worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.