AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

