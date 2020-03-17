Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,912 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.