AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 638.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 134,225 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.83. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

