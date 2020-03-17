Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

NYSE:JLL opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

