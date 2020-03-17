NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 514,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLB opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

