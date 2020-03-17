AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

