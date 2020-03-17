NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 3,133 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

