Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

