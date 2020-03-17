BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

