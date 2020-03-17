Advisor Group Inc. Sells 351 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.34 and a 52-week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

