NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

ED stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

