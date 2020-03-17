Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,452 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

