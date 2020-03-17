Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 26.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in Core Laboratories
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in Core Laboratories
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 3,133 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 3,133 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,370 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,370 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
Pinnacle West Capital Co. Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Pinnacle West Capital Co. Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Molson Coors Brewing Co Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Molson Coors Brewing Co Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report