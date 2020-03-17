BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 513 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,361,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

