AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,661 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Best Buy by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Best Buy stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

