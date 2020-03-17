PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,256 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $3,480,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 107,144 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

