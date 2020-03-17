NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

Shares of MIDD opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,115 shares of company stock worth $197,166. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

