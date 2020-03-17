NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 1,300 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

