BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.24 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

