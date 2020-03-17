NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 817,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 498,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 304,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $8,984,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,379 in the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

