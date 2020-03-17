AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.25 to $20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

