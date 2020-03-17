Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.