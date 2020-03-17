Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of UGI worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UGI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,412 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,048,441 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after buying an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in Core Laboratories
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in Core Laboratories
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 3,133 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 3,133 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,370 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,370 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
Pinnacle West Capital Co. Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Pinnacle West Capital Co. Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Molson Coors Brewing Co Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp
Molson Coors Brewing Co Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report