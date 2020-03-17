Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of UGI worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UGI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,412 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,048,441 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after buying an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

