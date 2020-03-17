BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.41 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

