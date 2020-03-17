Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBGS opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.73.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.