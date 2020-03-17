Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Insider Lori M. Muratta Purchases 2,310 Shares

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) insider Lori M. Muratta purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $24,301.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,139.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 1,011,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 306,559 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

