Craig N. Adams Acquires 9,650 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams bought 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $20,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig N. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Craig N. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00.

MTDR opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

