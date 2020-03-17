Credit Suisse AG Purchases 428,443 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of FSK opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

