Credit Suisse AG Sells 38,022 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,022 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Mdu Resources Group worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

