Advisor Group Inc. Buys 4,739 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

