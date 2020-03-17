Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

