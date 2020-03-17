NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.40.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NTES opened at $283.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.74 and a 200 day moving average of $304.86. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

