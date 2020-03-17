Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,109,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.