Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 775 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,602 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

