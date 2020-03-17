Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.89.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

