Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 718 BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE BWXT opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.