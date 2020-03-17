556 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 251,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

NYSE CR opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

